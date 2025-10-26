BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2025 10:50am
TOKYO: Belinda Bencic breezed past Czech sixth seed Linda Noskova 6-2 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday, erasing bitter memories of her straight-sets defeat by Agnieszka Radwanska in the title clash of the same tournament 10 years ago.

Victory earned Bencic her 10th WTA title overall and second of the year following her Abu Dhabi crown in February, returning her to the winners’ circle once again after a maternity break in 2023 saw her drop outside the top 1,000 at one stage.

Despite being dragged the distance in her last two matches at Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum, the world number 13 showed no signs of fatigue in the opening exchanges and secured a break to go 4-2 up before wrapping up the opening set with another.

Elena Rybakina books place in WTA Finals for third straight year

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist held in a six-deuce game to go 3-2 ahead in the second set and produced another battling display on serve later to go within two games of wrapping up a memorable victory.

With the finish line in sight, Bencic raised the intensity to grab the crucial break in the eighth game and closed out the win on serve in the next game, finishing with a superb drive volley and a neat forehand winner.

