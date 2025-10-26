Murad vows to free 1.3m children from child labour

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in response to the Sindh Child Labour Survey 2023-24 conducted by the Labour Department in collaboration with UNICEF, welcomed the report showing a 50 percent reduction in child labour from 1996 to 2024. However, he expressed serious concern that 1.3 million children are still subjected to forced labour across the province.

Highlighting key outcomes, the Chief Minister credited this significant reduction to the robust measures adopted by his government over the years. These actions include effective enforcement of the Child Employment Prohibition Act 2017, launch and expansion of non-formal education and skill development centres, particularly in rural areas, enhanced monitoring and targeted raids by the Labour Department to crack down on illegal child employment, partnerships with vocational training centres to provide learning opportunities for children outside the conventional school system, and public awareness campaigns in collaboration with UNICEF, aiming to inform communities about the harms and legality of child labour.

“We have to work hard to eliminate child labour by further incentivising education, particularly technical education, and reducing poverty,” the CM said. He added that through social protection programmes, the provincial government has launched initiatives.

According to the chief minister, the recent floods not only made the rural population homeless but also pushed them further into poverty, which is a contributing factor to child labour. “The Sindh government is well-aware of the issue and is handling it with the support of our partners,” he said.

Murad Shah directed all relevant departments to take vigorous steps to eliminate child labour, especially in the agriculture and industrial sectors, which account for the majority of affected children. He also instructed an increase in the number of non-formal education and skill development centres to ensure that children removed from forced labour receive adequate education and training.

“Children are our future; their education, skill development, and protection from forced labour is essential for a prosperous Sindh,” emphasised the Chief Minister.

Message on International Artist Day

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his message on International Artist Day, paid rich tribute to artists, describing them as “the voice of society’s hidden emotions.”

The Chief Minister said that artists play a vital role in portraying social realities and expressing the collective feelings of a nation through their creative expression. “Without artists, the concepts of history and culture would be incomplete,” he remarked.

Shah reiterated that the Sindh government is committed to the welfare and support of artists. “The Sindh Culture department always stands by artists and continues to facilitate them through various initiatives,” he said.

Highlighting the provincial government’s efforts to promote art and culture, the Chief Minister noted that the Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design, and Heritage was established to provide a platform for young artists and preserve the rich cultural legacy of Sindh.

Murad Shah further announced that, with the support of the Sindh government, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will host the World Cultural Festival, which will bring together artists from 141 countries.

“This will be the world’s largest celebration of artists - a true global festival that celebrates creativity, culture, and the shared human spirit,” the Chief Minister concluded.

