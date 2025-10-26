APPMA, PRPA teams call on LCCI President

LAHORE: A delegation from the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) and the Punjab Recycle Paper Association (PRPA), led by Group Leader APPMA Bao Bashir and Chairman APPMA and LCCI Executive Committee Member Ahad Amin Malik, visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The delegation met LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, and Vice President Khurram Lodhi and congratulated them on assuming their new responsibilities.

