After five-year suspension, PIA resumes flights to UK

In a historic development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), after a five-year hiatus.

Addressing the ceremony on Saturday, Khawaja Asif, Minister of Aviation, said that to meet the standards of the world’s strictest aviation bodies, the government had “completely overhauled pilot training, the licensing system, aircraft maintenance and safety procedures”.

“It is a matter of great pride that we raised our standards so high that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had to restore confidence in PIA,” he remarked.

Direct flights between Manchester and Islamabad are available to book on the PIA website or through booking partners, with fares starting from £633 (Rs236,914).

Initially, four weekly flights are expected to operate. Flights from Birmingham and London are expected to follow in the next phase.

Meanwhile, the minister lauded the efforts of Pakistani embassies and diplomatic staff in Britain and across Europe.

“They vigorously made Pakistan’s case on the diplomatic stage, provided the necessary evidence and remained in constant contact. Thanks to their persistent efforts, the cloud of restrictions lifted and PIA was given the right to resume its regular routes,” he said.

Asif said that the government remains committed to turning PIA into a profitable institution “so that it becomes a support to the national economy rather than a burden”.

“There are over 1.4 million Pakistanis in Britain and Europe. The remittances they send are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Thus, providing them with direct flights is both a moral and national duty. These services will save them time, offer reasonable fares and provide direct air links to their homeland,“ he said.

Asif shared that the government is determined to start direct flights to London and Birmingham soon after Manchester, as part of its objective to restore and expand PIA’s global network.

Since 2020, there have been no direct flights between Pakistan and airports north of London.

The return follows the UK’s decision to remove PIA from its Air Safety List on 16 July. As per a statement sent to Business Recorder, this move was predicated on technical audits and demonstrable improvements in the airline’s aviation safety standards.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The resumption would substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.