PIA set to fly to UK this weekend after five-year break

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) first direct flight from Islamabad International Airport is set to land at Manchester Airport on October 25 after a five-year hiatus.

Direct flights between Manchester and Islamabad are available to book on the PIA website or through booking partners, with fares starting from £633 (Rs236,914).

Initially, four weekly flights are expected to operate. Flights from Birmingham and London are expected to follow in the next phase.

Since 2020, there have been no direct flights between Pakistan and airports north of London.

The return follows the UK’s decision to remove PIA from its Air Safety List on 16 July. As per a statement sent to Business Recorder, this move was predicated on technical audits and demonstrable improvements in the airline’s aviation safety standards.

Backed by comprehensive assessments of pilot licensing, aircraft maintenance, and safety management protocols, this underscores the confidence of UK aviation authorities in PIA’s adherence to stringent international flight safety standards, the statement added.

“This is a moment of immense pride and profound significance for Pakistan, and a huge benefit for the thousands of passengers who rely on this vital route” stated Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, PIA’s CEO.

“We have worked tirelessly to not only rectify past challenges but to establish a robust and world-class aviation safety framework. The return of PIA to the UK is a direct result of these efforts and a clear signal of our renewed operational integrity and financial health, promising a reliable and affordable service for all.”

The five-year suspension, which began in 2020, prompted an intensive period of reform within Pakistan’s aviation sector, the statement said.

His Excellency Dr Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, emphasized the broader implications of this development for the nations and their citizens.

“The re-establishment of direct air links is a powerful symbol of our enduring friendship and deepening partnership with the United Kingdom,” he said.

“This will unlock immense opportunities, most importantly for people and their families, as well as trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”