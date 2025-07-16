UK removes Pakistan from air safety list

In a major development for the country’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Individual airline carriers will still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK through the UK Civil Aviation Authority, read a statement released by the British High Commission.

“I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to drive improvements to meet international safety standards,” said Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner.

“While it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, I look forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends.”

Decisions on de-listing states and air carriers from the UK Air Safety List are made through an independent aviation safety process.

This is overseen by the UK’s Air Safety Committee, which has been closely engaging with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority over several years, it said.

The committee has judged that necessary safety improvements have been made since its original decision in 2021. Therefore, based on this independent and technically-driven process, it has decided to remove Pakistan and its air carriers from the list.

With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage living in the UK and thousands of British nationals in Pakistan, today’s announcement brings opportunities to make it easier for families to reunite, read the statement.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with a bilateral relationship worth £4.7 billion. Any ease in travel between both countries will help this important trade relationship to thrive, the British High Commission said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ban was after European and British regulators suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations, citing concerns over the licensing and certification of pilots.