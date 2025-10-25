BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

Aseefa reaffirms commitment to eradicating polio

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: On World Polio Day, the First Lady of Pakistan, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio and protecting every child from preventable diseases.

The First Lady said Pakistan has made steady progress against polio, but the task is not yet complete. She noted that the remaining cases remind everyone that this is not only a health issue but a shared national duty. “Each child missed is a child at risk,” she said, calling for efforts to reach every home and community with the polio vaccine.

Recalling the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who launched Pakistan’s first nationwide polio eradication campaign in 1994, the First Lady said her vision continues to guide national efforts to eliminate the disease.

The First Lady said she felt a deep personal connection to Pakistan’s polio eradication journey, recalling that the campaign was first launched by her mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who as Prime Minister personally administered the first polio drops to her. She said that moment not only marked the start of Pakistan’s national drive against polio but also inspired her lifelong commitment to continue that mission.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the health workers and security personnel who serve in the national polio campaign, especially the women vaccinators who travel to hard-to-reach areas to ensure no child is left behind. She said the courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in this cause would always be remembered, adding that their efforts had brought Pakistan closer to a polio-free future.

She encouraged parents, caregivers, and community leaders to continue supporting vaccination efforts. With collective effort and care, she said, Pakistan can achieve a future free from polio — a goal owed to the next generation.

The First Lady urged everyone to stay united and persistent until polio is fully eradicated from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari World Polio Day first lady preventable diseases

Comments

200 characters

Aseefa reaffirms commitment to eradicating polio

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories