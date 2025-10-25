PCB to observe breast cancer awareness day during first T20I

LAHORE: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will turn pink on 28th October when Pakistan takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is supporting the Pink Ribbon Pakistan to create awareness about breast cancer as this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

For the T20I, the home side will wear specially designed pink-themed kits to mark the occasion, while South Africa and the match officials will wear pink ribbons in solidarity with the cause.

The coaching staff and commentators will also wear pink ribbons throughout the match. The stumps used for the Rawalpindi fixture will be branded pink. Commentators will share awareness messages during the live broadcast as well.

In partnership with the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital located at Kalma Chowk in Lahore, visitors can visit the facility for free clinical examination and screening on 28th October.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society. Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives.”

He said, “This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. We are grateful to both teams, match officials, broadcasters and fans for joining hands in supporting this vital cause. Together, we hope to spread awareness and encourage meaningful action across communities.”

Pink Ribbon CEO Umar Aftab said, “We are grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for supporting Pink Ribbon through this special cricket match. This collaboration aims to raise national awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection. Cricket unites our nation and today, it’s uniting us for a life-saving cause.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025