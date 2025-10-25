BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
MDCAT papers dispatched under tight security across Punjab

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:38am

LAHORE: Question papers and related material for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) were dispatched on Friday under strict security arrangements to 12 cities across Punjab, where the test will be held on Sunday under the supervision of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

More than 50,000 candidates are expected to appear in the exam, which will take place at 27 test centres, a UHS spokesperson said, adding: “All arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test have been finalized. The sealed examination papers were placed in steel trunks and sent under the supervision of police, assistant commissioners, and district officials. Senior UHS faculty members and staff accompanied the consignments.”

The UHS spokesperson said that the exam papers would be kept in the safe rooms of the respective district treasuries until Sunday morning. A command and control centre has been established at UHS Lahore for real-time monitoring, while a special helpline has been activated to maintain constant contact with examination centres.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mehmood chaired a meeting via video link with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to review arrangements. He directed them to ensure the best possible facilities, including security for candidates and comfortable waiting areas for parents.

According to the UHS spokesperson, senior officials of the health department, including special, additional, and deputy secretaries, will monitor the exam. Vice chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, and senior faculty members of medical universities have been designated as regional in-charges, while principals of medical and dental colleges will act as in-charges for their respective centres.

