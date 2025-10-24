BML 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BOP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CPHL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
DGKC 235.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.11%)
FCCL 56.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
GCIL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.75%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.76%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.85%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-1.65%)
PAEL 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PTC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
SNGP 132.95 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.51%)
SSGC 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
TELE 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.87%)
BR100 17,217 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 55,004 Decreased By -343.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 163,837 Decreased By -753.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 49,990 Decreased By -220.3 (-0.44%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rally fizzles as cautious trade comments temper optimism

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 04:17pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee surrendered all of its intraday gains to end little changed on Friday as optimism over trade talks faded after an Indian minister signalled caution over ongoing negotiations.

The rupee had earlier risen to 87.6350 per dollar, its highest level since late August, breaking past the key resistance level of 87.70 on likely inflows and the lingering impact of the central bank’s persistent dollar sales near the 88 mark.

The currency ended at 87.8450, little changed from 87.8400 on Thursday.

However, things took a turn after Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said India will not rush into signing any trade agreements and will reject conditions from countries that restrict its trading choices.

“The first half of the session belonged to rupee bulls on the back of foreign inflows, but the second half saw dollar bulls claw back,” a dealer at state-run bank said.

India is negotiating a long-pending free trade agreement with the European Union, while trade talks with the U.S., which has imposed 50% tariffs on domestic goods, are also underway.

“The rupee opened higher as we head for a deal with U.S. with expectations of reducing tariffs. But with Piyush Goyal commenting that India will not accept conditions or rush through trade deals, the rupee lost most of its gains,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Traders also said that a pickup in equity inflows have supported the rupee in last few days. Foreign investors are net buyers of Indian shares so far in October.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with traders awaiting the release of September U.S. inflation data later in the day. The report was originally scheduled for October 15 and has been delayed due to a U.S. government shutdown.

Markets have fully priced in a 25 basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, with the data expected to shape expectations for another reduction in December.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee rally fizzles as cautious trade comments temper optimism

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points in intra-day trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Xiaomi car launch in Pakistan delayed amid surging China demand, says Air Link

Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

PIA set to fly to UK this weekend after five-year break

Read more stories