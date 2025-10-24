Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

In a major development on the technology front, Air Link Communication, a smartphone manufacturer/assembler, said that it will open Pakistan’s first-ever Apple retail store by the end of 2025.

The announcement came during the firm’s corporate briefing session attended by Topline Securities on Thursday.

“According to management, Air Link plans to open Pakistan’s first-ever Apple retail store by the end of 2025, along with a Xiaomi retail outlet in Dolmen Mall Lahore,” the brokerage house said in its report.

In September last year, GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan, tapped Air Link Communications Limited as its premium partner in the country.

“This strategic appointment aims to significantly expand the availability of Apple products through structured retail channel coverage,” said Air Link back then.

“This will ensure that customers have convenient access to a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple watches and accessories,” it added.

Last month, Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 17, which the company says has a brighter, more scratch-resistant screen, and will also have a better front-facing camera that will make horizontal selfies look better.

Meanwhile, Air Link, in its corporate briefing session, shared that it expects to receive the first shipment of 10,000 Acer laptops by November.

“These CBU units will be launched as a pilot project, with plans to begin local manufacturing if it is successful,” it said.

As per Topline, Air Link is in the process of onboarding another mobile brand for manufacturing and distribution.