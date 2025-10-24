BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
DCL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 236.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 56.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.21%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
MLCF 99.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.18%)
PAEL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
POWER 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.38%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PTC 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
SSGC 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
TRG 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.39%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 55,039 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 163,646 Decreased By -944.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 49,859 Decreased By -350.9 (-0.7%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rallies to 2-month high, helped by firm RBI hand, flows

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:27am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee climbed to a two-month high on Thursday, supported by likely inflows and the lingering impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s persistent dollar offers near the 88 level.

The rupee rose to 87.6350 per dollar, its highest since late August, before dipping back to near 87.70.

While state-run banks were seen selling dollars, traders reckoned the flows were not on behalf of the RBI.

The central bank’s recent defence near 88, however, has continued to anchor sentiment and dampen volatility, they said.

“The flow mix today, it would seem, is more friendly for the rupee,” said a dealer at a state-run bank, adding that he had no information on any large specific flow.

Importers remain keen to hedge at current levels, while exporters appear more inclined to wait, he added.

Traders cited a tentative turnaround in equity inflows and optimism around a potential US-India trade deal as factors supporting the rupee.

Foreign investors are net buyers of Indian shares in October so far.

US inflation data eyed

Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with traders awaiting the release of September US inflation data later in the day.

The report was originally scheduled for Oct 15 and has been delayed due to US federal shutdown.

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, with the data expected to shape expectations for another move in December.

Analysts warn that tariff pressures could keep US inflation sticky, leaving the Fed in a difficult spot on what to do after next week’s rate cut.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee rallies to 2-month high, helped by firm RBI hand, flows

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds over 350 points in early trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Meezan Bank profit down 11% to Rs23.4bn in 3QCY25

Pakistan condemns Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Read more stories