BML 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BOP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.81%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
FFL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.12%)
HUBC 218.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
KEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.14%)
NBP 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.48%)
PAEL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PIBTL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
POWER 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 36.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.3%)
PTC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.88%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.05%)
TRG 73.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,363 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,340 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 50,775 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.25%)
Oct 23, 2025
Markets

Indian rupee set to open higher after Diwali break; focus on US-India trade deal news flow

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:22am

MUMBAI: Cues from the non-deliverable forward market suggest that the Indian rupee will open higher on Thursday, with traders watching for developments on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.80-87.85 range versus the U.S. dollar, having settled at 87.9275 on Monday.

Indian foreign-exchange and money markets were shut the last two days for Diwali holidays.

India and the U.S. are nearing a long-delayed trade pact that would lower U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to around 15%–16% from 50%, Mint reported, citing people familiar with the talks — a development that may support the rupee at the open.

The opening advance on rupee will have to contend with likely hedging interest from corporates. Importers have been fairly active following the rupee’s rally sparked by the central bank’s heavy intervention.

The Reserve Bank of India appears intent on preventing the currency from weakening past 88 per U.S. dollar, a banker said, while dips in USD/INR continue to attract hedging interest from importers.

The pair has struggled to break below the 87.70–87.75 range in each of the last three sessions.

“The price action to me suggests that a wall of importer bids are sitting through at the sub-87.80 level,” said a currency trader at a private bank.

“The RBI seems to be drawing a soft line near 88 on one hand, and importers chasing hedges on the other. The question is what fades first — the flow or the intervention.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

