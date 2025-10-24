Occupied Palestinian territory: Israel has no sovereignty: OIC

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim World has said that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory. Fifteen Muslim Countries including Pakistan, members of the Arab League and the OIC have unanimously rejected the approval of Israeli Knesset of two draft laws aiming to impose a so called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

“The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Djibouti, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Gambia, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, condemned in the strongest terms the approval of Israeli Knesset of two draft laws aiming to impose a so called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank, and on Israeli illegal colonial settlements as a blatant violation of international law, and of United Nations Security Council resolutions particularly Resolution 2334,” said a Joint Statement released here by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

They condemned all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem — in addition to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and the invalidity of settlement construction and annexation measures in the occupied West Bank.

On the other hand, they welcome the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of 22 October 2025 on Israel’s Obligations in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in which the Court reaffirmed Israel’s obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure that the population of the OPT, including Gaza, has the essential supplies of daily life, and to agree to and facilitate by all means at its disposal relief schemes on behalf of the population, including through the United Nations and its entities, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The Court confirmed Israel’s obligation to respect the prohibition on the use of starvation, recalling Israel’s blocking of aid into the Gaza Strip and reaffirmed the prohibition of mass forcible transfer and deportation, recalling that this also includes inflicting conditions of life that are intolerable. The court further reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and independent statehood, recalling that Israel’s territorial claim over East Jerusalem has been declared “null and void” by the Security Council, which includes the “Law to Cease UNRWA Operations in the Territory of the State of Israel”, which purports to apply to East Jerusalem.

They warn against the continuation of Israel’s unilateral and illegal policies and practices and call on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel to cease its dangerous escalation and unlawful measures in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital as the only path toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025