H’bad SITE body chief meets HESCO chief

HYDERABAD: Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry, Abdul Rehman Rajput, met HESCO Chief Faizullah Dahri at his office.

On this occasion, former Chairman Shoaib Alauddin Soomro, Subcommittee Chairman (HESCO) Abdul Sattar Khan, and Office Secretary Rafi Qureshi were also present.

Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput appreciated the ongoing developmental and electrical improvement works being carried out on the old infrastructure in the Hyderabad SITE and Colony feeders, and discussed the issues of tripping and load-shedding. He emphasized particularly on resolving the tripping issue of the Colony feeder as soon as possible.

He further stated that the Hyderabad SITE Area is providing employment opportunities not only to the people of Interior Sindh but to the entire province. “This is our valuable asset, and its protection, supervision, and improvement are our collective responsibility,” he added.

He also mentioned that special attention is being given to current load-shedding issues so that industries may not face any kind of operational difficulties in the future.

On this occasion, Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput invited the HESCO Chief to visit the registered office of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry and meet the members, which the HESCO Chief happily accepted, assuring that he would visit the SITE Association office very soon, Insha’Allah.

