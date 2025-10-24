BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
BOP 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
FFL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
HUBC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
KEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
NBP 209.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PPL 196.40 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.99%)
PREMA 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PRL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PTC 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
SNGP 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-24

H’bad SITE body chief meets HESCO chief

Recorder Report Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:18am

HYDERABAD: Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry, Abdul Rehman Rajput, met HESCO Chief Faizullah Dahri at his office.

On this occasion, former Chairman Shoaib Alauddin Soomro, Subcommittee Chairman (HESCO) Abdul Sattar Khan, and Office Secretary Rafi Qureshi were also present.

Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput appreciated the ongoing developmental and electrical improvement works being carried out on the old infrastructure in the Hyderabad SITE and Colony feeders, and discussed the issues of tripping and load-shedding. He emphasized particularly on resolving the tripping issue of the Colony feeder as soon as possible.

He further stated that the Hyderabad SITE Area is providing employment opportunities not only to the people of Interior Sindh but to the entire province. “This is our valuable asset, and its protection, supervision, and improvement are our collective responsibility,” he added.

He also mentioned that special attention is being given to current load-shedding issues so that industries may not face any kind of operational difficulties in the future.

On this occasion, Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput invited the HESCO Chief to visit the registered office of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry and meet the members, which the HESCO Chief happily accepted, assuring that he would visit the SITE Association office very soon, Insha’Allah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector HSATI HESCO chief Abdul Rehman Rajput Faizullah Dahri

Comments

200 characters

H’bad SITE body chief meets HESCO chief

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories