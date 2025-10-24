Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

“Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and good will towards all nations of the world. We believe in the principles of honesty and fair play in national and international dealings and are prepared to make our utmost contributions to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world. Pakistan will never be found lacking in extending its material and moral support to the oppressed and depressed people of the world and in upholding the principles of UN Charter”.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah February 1948

