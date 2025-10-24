BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
Oct 24, 2025

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 23, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Oct-25      21-Oct-25      20-Oct-25      17-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103092       0.103037       0.102799       0.102603
Euro                             0.850947       0.851239        0.85342        0.85408
Japanese yen                    0.0048424     0.00485685     0.00485052     0.00487187
U.K. pound                       0.977741       0.981488       0.981927       0.982144
U.S. dollar                      0.734398       0.733384       0.732235        0.73117
Algerian dinar                 0.00564257     0.00563981     0.00563876     0.00563407
Australian dollar                0.477432       0.476993       0.476172       0.473433
Botswana pula                   0.0550799      0.0552238      0.0550641       0.054984
Brazilian real                   0.136272        0.13621       0.136192       0.134446
Brunei dollar                    0.565879       0.566451                      0.565615
Canadian dollar                                 0.523024       0.521684       0.520962
Chilean peso                  0.000771605    0.000769383    0.000762475    0.000764718
Czech koruna                     0.035008      0.0350097      0.0351377      0.0351203
Danish krone                     0.113924       0.113968       0.114271       0.114351
Indian rupee                                                 0.00834113     0.00831728
Israeli New Shekel                0.22268       0.222981       0.221152       0.219967
Korean won                    0.000515838    0.000516395     0.00051584    0.000515235
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40431        2.40257         2.3988
Malaysian ringgit                0.173637       0.173541                      0.173017
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160802      0.0160871                     0.0161833
Mexican peso                    0.0398408      0.0398033      0.0397885      0.0397224
New Zealand dollar               0.421728       0.421732       0.420266       0.418924
Norwegian krone                 0.0730868      0.0729467      0.0726842      0.0728163
Omani rial                        1.91001        1.90737        1.90438
Peruvian sol                     0.217085       0.217751       0.216766       0.215875
Philippine peso                 0.0126235      0.0126145      0.0126002      0.0125879
Polish zloty                     0.200705       0.201043       0.201446       0.200937
Qatari riyal                     0.201758       0.201479       0.201163
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195839       0.195569       0.195263
Singapore dollar                 0.565879       0.566451                      0.565615
Swedish krona                   0.0779541      0.0778489      0.0776542      0.0774325
Swiss franc                      0.921569       0.923076       0.923723       0.925532
Thai baht                       0.0223915      0.0225033      0.0223542      0.0224354
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108695                      0.108329
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199972       0.199696       0.199383
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0184198      0.0184002     0.0183412a
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

