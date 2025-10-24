WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 23, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Oct-25 21-Oct-25 20-Oct-25 17-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103092 0.103037 0.102799 0.102603 Euro 0.850947 0.851239 0.85342 0.85408 Japanese yen 0.0048424 0.00485685 0.00485052 0.00487187 U.K. pound 0.977741 0.981488 0.981927 0.982144 U.S. dollar 0.734398 0.733384 0.732235 0.73117 Algerian dinar 0.00564257 0.00563981 0.00563876 0.00563407 Australian dollar 0.477432 0.476993 0.476172 0.473433 Botswana pula 0.0550799 0.0552238 0.0550641 0.054984 Brazilian real 0.136272 0.13621 0.136192 0.134446 Brunei dollar 0.565879 0.566451 0.565615 Canadian dollar 0.523024 0.521684 0.520962 Chilean peso 0.000771605 0.000769383 0.000762475 0.000764718 Czech koruna 0.035008 0.0350097 0.0351377 0.0351203 Danish krone 0.113924 0.113968 0.114271 0.114351 Indian rupee 0.00834113 0.00831728 Israeli New Shekel 0.22268 0.222981 0.221152 0.219967 Korean won 0.000515838 0.000516395 0.00051584 0.000515235 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40431 2.40257 2.3988 Malaysian ringgit 0.173637 0.173541 0.173017 Mauritian rupee 0.0160802 0.0160871 0.0161833 Mexican peso 0.0398408 0.0398033 0.0397885 0.0397224 New Zealand dollar 0.421728 0.421732 0.420266 0.418924 Norwegian krone 0.0730868 0.0729467 0.0726842 0.0728163 Omani rial 1.91001 1.90737 1.90438 Peruvian sol 0.217085 0.217751 0.216766 0.215875 Philippine peso 0.0126235 0.0126145 0.0126002 0.0125879 Polish zloty 0.200705 0.201043 0.201446 0.200937 Qatari riyal 0.201758 0.201479 0.201163 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195839 0.195569 0.195263 Singapore dollar 0.565879 0.566451 0.565615 Swedish krona 0.0779541 0.0778489 0.0776542 0.0774325 Swiss franc 0.921569 0.923076 0.923723 0.925532 Thai baht 0.0223915 0.0225033 0.0223542 0.0224354 Trinidadian dollar 0.108695 0.108329 U.A.E. dirham 0.199972 0.199696 0.199383 Uruguayan peso 0.0184198 0.0184002 0.0183412a ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

