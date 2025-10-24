RUDA intensifies anti-smog drive across Ravi City

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) in its area of territorial and administrative jurisdiction has intensified anti-smog operations to augment the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab.

According to the RUDA on Thursday, it is pertinent to note that municipal acts of stubble burning, spreading across the cow dung, burning of solid waste, etc, have already been banned in the RUDA area. In the last two months, the industry in RUDA’s jurisdiction has been frequently inspected for the installation of scrubbers, and many pyrolysis plants were dismantled and made dysfunctional. Moreover, the factories in the industrial area of Ravi City are made to adhere to the emission control measures. Smoke, soot and emission emitters are routinely fined, and non-adherents are sealed.

