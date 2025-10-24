BML 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.77%)
Markets Print 2025-10-24

Moderate business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,575 to Rs 15,250 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,650 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund.

Approximately, 1200 bales of Dadu were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,250 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chodagi were sold in between Rs 14,850 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,400 per maund. 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah, 600 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Kichi Wala were sold in between Rs 15,125 to Rs 15,175 per maund, 800 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 14,600 to Rs 14,900 per maund and 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 14,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

