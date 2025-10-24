Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,839 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,053 tonnes of import cargo and 51,786 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 114,053 tonnes comprised of 33,054 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,918 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,833 tonnes of, & 64,248 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of51,786 tonnes comprised of 28,099 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 167 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,900 tonnes of Clinkers, 9,300 tonnes of (Dap) & 9,320 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships namely Etania, Seamec Gallant, Southern Unicorn, Wan Hai 626, & Bridge, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, 05 ships, namely, Young Glory, Infinity, Msc Orsola, Hui Fa, & Xt Exploration, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Wan Hai-358, CMA CGM Bianca, Vega Falktind and Christina-V left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Bum Shin, Venus-9 and Hansa Africa are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 149,425 tonnes, comprising 126,492 tonnes imports cargo and22,933 export cargo carried in 5,290 Containers (3,941 TEUs Imports & 1,349 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Olia, Bitumen Kosei and Amir Gas scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1 and SSGC on Thursday October 23rd, 2025.

