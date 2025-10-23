BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye in talks over Gaza task force role: defence source

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2025 07:44pm

ANKARA: Turkiye is in talks with its other countries over its potential participation in an international Gaza peacekeeping mission with its military “ready” if needed, a defence ministry source said Thursday.

“We are continuing contact with our counterparts regarding our participation in the task force to be established in Gaza,” the source said.

The task force will operate as part of the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) for monitoring the ceasefire, which is based in the southern Israeli town of Kiryat Gat and was inaugurated on Tuesday by US Vice President JD Vance.

“The CMCC has been established to facilitate the formation of the Gaza task force. Under this structure, an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) will be set up that will be in charge of monitoring the ceasefire and preventing conflict,” the source said.

“For now, nothing is confirmed about the level of Turkiye’s participation in such structures but it will probably be confirmed next week.”

Asked if the Turkish military would participate, the source said it had “experience from previous peace missions” and was “ready to undertake any task assigned to it.. to establish and maintain peace”.

Israel’s relationship with Turkiye has nosedived since the Gaza war started Israeli adamantly opposed to a Turkish presence in Gaza – but the source said as a guarantor of the ceasefire deal, Turkiye had leverage.

Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump’s Gaza plan

“Israel might not be willing to accept Turkiye’s presence but there is an agreement and Turkiye is one of the guarantors,” the source said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the CMCC on Tuesday, Vance also refused to rule out a Turkish presence.

“We’re not going to force anything on our Israeli friends when it comes to foreign troops on their soil. But we do think that there’s a constructive role for the Turks to play, and frankly, they’ve already played a very constructive role,” he said.

Medical rescue experts waiting

Meanwhile, Turkish disaster response specialists sent to help locate Palestinian and Israeli bodies, remained near Egypt’s border with Gaza on Thursday, awaiting Israeli authorisation to enter the territory.

Asked about their status, the defence ministry source said there was “no clear information”.

“Israel is not complying with its obligations and isn’t allowing in humanitarian aid, we hope they will let AFAD in to do its mission in Gaza as soon as possible,” the source said.

The 81-member team from Turkiye’s AFAD disaster management authority are waiting to enter with life-detection devices, trained search dogs and other search-and-rescue equipment.

An AFP correspondent in Sheikh Zuweid, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the Rafah border crossing, saw several of them wearing t-shirts with the logo of Turkiye’s UMKE national medical rescue team.

They could be seen organising supplies in containers with the AFAD logo, some of which were marked “field hospital”.

Gaza Gaza Strip Turkiye Gaza ceasefire Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israel Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza Peace Summit Gaza task force

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye in talks over Gaza task force role: defence source

Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

Stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes nearly 2,000 points down

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

Pakistan, Afghanistan border closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Read more stories