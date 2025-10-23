BML 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
India’s Hero MotoCorp to enter UK market with Hunk 440 motorcycle priced at 3,990 euros

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 05:14pm
Hero MotoCorp India’s largest two-wheeler maker, said on Thursday it will enter the United Kingdom market with a partnership with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB, making the company’s products available in 51 countries.

This comes on the heels of Hero’s announcement earlier this month that it will sell its products in Italy and Spain.

Over the last few years, the company has partnered with distributors in Europe to expand its overseas shipments as rising costs and production disruptions hurt domestic sales.

Through the partnership, Hero will sell its Euro 5+ compliant Hunk 440 motorcycle in the UK, priced at 3,990 euros (around $4,650), it said.

The Hunk 440 will be sold through a network of more than 25 official sales and services outlets initially, expanding to more than 35 locations by 2026.

