Oct 23, 2025
Pakistan

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 05:04pm

The Met Office on Thursday warned that Pakistan was expected to face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, aggravated by recent stable meteorological conditions, which may trigger respiratory illnesses.

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and develops from November to mid-December.

“The stable and dry weather conditions are conducive to smog level increase in coming days,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather advisory.

The PMD said combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and conducive weather patterns may lead to an increase of air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment in the coming days.

EPA mandates suction hoods to combat winter smog

“Stable weather conditions, will contribute to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Calm wind pattern, lower temperatures, and humidity may prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger on eastern parts of Punjab — Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Khanpur,” the weather advisory department said.

As a result of the rise in smog levels, the PMD said increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems was expected. “Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at high risk,” it said.

Poor air quality could cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents, it said, adding outdoor activities could also be disrupted.

