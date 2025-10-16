EPA mandates suction hoods to combat winter smog

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has made the installation of suction hoods mandatory for all commercial restaurants, outdoor cooking stations, and barbecue grills across the province to control smoke, fumes, and grease emissions.

The order, issued by Director General EPA Punjab Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, immediately aims to curb worsening air quality, particularly during winter when smog levels rise due to temperature inversion and stagnant air.

According to the notification, eateries using coal, wood, or charcoal as fuel are significant contributors to localised air pollution, emitting large quantities of particulate matter and volatile organic compounds that aggravate smog formation. To counter this, the EPA has directed all commercial kitchens and barbecue points to install properly designed and functional Type-I suction hoods equipped with filters or scrubbers to capture and filter smoke and grease-laden vapors before their release into the open air.

The directive further mandates that restaurant owners ensure regular maintenance of these systems in compliance with Punjab Environmental Quality Standards. Establishments have been given 15 days from the date of the order to complete the installation process. Non-compliance will invite penalties under the Environmental Protection Smog (Prevention and Control) Rules 2023.

The EPA’s move falls under Section 6(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, which empowers the agency to take necessary measures for pollution prevention and environmental conservation. The order extends to all districts of Punjab and will remain effective until modified or withdrawn.

The Director General emphasised that the initiative forms part of Punjab’s broader effort to mitigate smog and improve urban air quality, urging collaboration from local administrations, food authorities, and restaurant associations for its effective implementation. Copies of the directive have been sent to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab, the DGPR for wide publicity, and the Punjab Food Authority for enforcement support.

