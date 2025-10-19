Lahore jumps to third most polluted city; Punjab vows action to curb crisis

The Punjab government has vowed to take measures to cope with pollution as Lahore climbs to third spot in most polluted major cities ranking of Air Quality Index (AQI) issued live by the international air quality monitoring organisation, IQAir, on Sunday.

Lahore’s AQI was recorded at 158, slightly less than India’s Mumbai (172) and New Delhi (184), which ranked second and first in the list, respectively. The fourth most polluted city in the list was also an Indian, Kolkata with 154 AQI and UAE’s Dubai ranked fifth with 151 AQI. The quality of air in these cities falls in the ‘unhealthy’ category.

Every winter, Lahore faces the challenge of smog because of various factors — most importantly burning of crop residues and stubble. Pakistan’s second-largest city after the southern port city of Karachi has a population of about 13 million, and is a key hub for commerce, banking, and industry.

Several parts of South Asia suffer pollution every winter as cold air traps pollutants, such as emissions, dust and smoke from burning on farms to clear the remnants of rice crops before wheat is planted.

Air pollution in Lahore not just winter problem: experts

The Punjab government has asked growers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives like composting, mulching, super seeders and bio-decomposers to protect soil and skies.

In an advisory, Environment Protection and Climate Change Department of Punjab said on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a province-wide campaign was underway against the burning of crop residues.

The provincial government has warned of strict legal action against those who burn garbage, crop residue, or stubble.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) force, police, and district administration are engaged in a joint anti-smog operation, the climate change department said.

“The wind speed on Sunday is likely to be low, ranging from 1 to 9 kilometers per hour,” it said.

Authorities have issued strict directives to construction sites and housing societies to cover construction dust. Agencies like Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and local government will be active in sprinkling water on roads starting Saturday night.

The Smog Monitoring Centre has issued an advisory urging the public to take precautions. People are advised not to take small children and the elderly outdoors.

The public is urged to use masks. The advisory requests that motorcyclists and car owners remain at home on Sunday and that citizens generally avoid unnecessary outdoor trips with their families.

As Lahore is under the influence of easterly winds, the average AQI is expected to range between 195 and 210 on Sunday, the department said. Due to the projected rise in AQI, strict arrangements are being enforced in Lahore for the day, as per the advisory.

The AQI will drop slightly to 150 between 12 PM and 5 PM due to an increase in temperature and light wind. The AQI is expected to remain between 165 and 200 from 6 PM to 11 PM.

The temperature range for the next 24 hours is likely to be between 22°C and 32°C. Overall, the city is expected to remain foggy throughout the day.

The advisory concluded with an appeal to citizens: “Only citizens can improve the air quality and must now play their part.”

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said pollution decreased by 70% in Lahore’s Kahna area, with the help of anti-smog gun operation.

.

“Following CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directive, the first anti-smog gun operation in Kahna, Lahore, has reduced the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 666 to 170. This 70% decrease in air pollution has been scientifically analysed and confirmed by our advanced environmental monitoring system. Our commitment to utilising modern technology to combat smog and safeguard citizens’ health remains absolute,” she said.