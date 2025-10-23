Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday underscored the importance of regional connectivity for stability, economic growth and collective progress.

Addressing the Regional Transport Ministers’ International Conference in Islamabad, he said Pakistan stands ready to coordinate transport plans, enhance cross border facilitation, mobilise joint investments and strengthen regional value chains, Radio Pakistan reported.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s strategic location connecting South Asia with Central Asia, the Middle East and China makes it a natural hub for regional connectivity. He emphasized that our region has to built seamless linkages through road, rail, air, maritime and energy and digital corridors, turning geography into an opportunity.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that CPEC is now widely recognized as a catalyst for energy infrastructure development, transport connectivity and enhanced trade across the whole of South Asia and Central Asia. He said it embodies our commitment to building partnerships that deliver tangible benefits not just for Pakistan and China but for the entire region.

He said Pakistan’s motorways and highways form the backbone of regional and domestic connectivity linking key border crossings to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

Referring to key connectivity initiatives, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail framework agreement is a landmark initiative to open new trade avenues. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to investing in regional energy projects.

Addressing the Conference, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the need for practical and actionable measures to strengthen transport linkages, facilitate trade and deepen regional integration.

The minister for communications noted that transport and connectivity are pillars of economic growth. He emphasized that efficient transport systems are a necessity for competiveness, resilience and sustainability.

He said this conference provides the opportunity to share perspectives and forge partnerships to strengthen transport networks and bring our communities closer together.