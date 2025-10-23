BML 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BOP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.81%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
FFL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.12%)
HUBC 218.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
KEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.14%)
NBP 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.48%)
PAEL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PIBTL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
POWER 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 36.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.3%)
PTC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.88%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.05%)
TRG 73.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,363 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,340 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 50,775 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.25%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian refiners review Russian oil contracts after US sanctions, source says

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian state refiners are reviewing their Russian oil trade documents to ensure no supply will be coming directly from Rosneft and Lukoil after the U.S. sanctioned the companies, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft as his frustration grows with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury has given companies until November 21 to wind down transactions with the Russian oil producers, according to a release on the sanctions on Wednesday.

State refiners, including Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, are reviewing bill of lading documents for Russian crude arriving after that date to make sure it is not coming directly from Rosneft or Lukoil, the source said.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian state refiners rarely buy Russian oil directly from Rosneft and Lukoil as their purchases are typically done through intermediaries, trade sources said.

India became the top importer of discounted Russian seaborne oil after Western nations suspended their purchases in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India imported about 1.7 million barrels per day of Russian oil in January to September, with private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy taking most of the barrels.

Donald Trump US sanctions Rosneft Indian Oil Corp Russian President Vladimir Putin Bharat Petroleum Corp Indian state refiners Lukoil Hindustan Petroleum Corp

Comments

200 characters

Indian refiners review Russian oil contracts after US sanctions, source says

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Germans urged to tap into manufacturing

Oil gains 3% as India reconsiders Russian oil amid fresh US sanctions

Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

Meta to cut 600 jobs in artificial intelligence: reports

Read more stories