World

Trump says he discussed trade with India’s Modi

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 09:09pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, with their conversation focused largely on trade.

“We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump added that energy was also part of the discussion, saying Modi assured him that India would be limiting its oil purchases from Russia.

“He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do,” Trump said.

India and China are the two top buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports.

Trump has recently targeted India for its Russian oil purchases, imposing tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. to discourage the country’s crude buying as he seeks to pressure Moscow to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

