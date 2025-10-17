BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
CPHL 88.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-4.33%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-1.87%)
FCCL 57.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
FFL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
GCIL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.93%)
HUBC 217.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.7%)
KEL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.58%)
PAEL 55.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-1.9%)
PREMA 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.36%)
PRL 35.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
PTC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.16%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
TREET 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.11%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.22%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee logs best week in four months after central bank flexes FX muscle

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 04:12pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee logged its best week in four months, buoyed largely by the Reserve Bank of India’s forceful intervention in the foreign exchange market and, to a lesser extent, by improving sentiment around U.S.–India trade negotiations.

The rupee settled at 87.9750 on Friday, up 0.8% for the week — its best performance since late June. The currency was among the top-performing Asian currencies this week.

The currency, which had been under relentless pressure, saw a turnaround in sentiment midweek after RBI intervened heavily in both the spot and non-deliverable forward markets to prop it up.

The central bank followed that with another round of dollar sales on Friday, reinforcing to market participants its commitment to support the rupee.

The RBI’s market actions and firmer Chinese yuan fixings underpinned the rupee’s rally, Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it expects the dollar/rupee pair to drift lower and trade within a 87–88 band, broadly in line with the August price action.

The bank further cited improving trade sentiment a potential tailwind for the rupee, noting positive rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming that India had agreed to reduce oil imports from Russia, and that an Indian trade delegation is in Washington this week.

Goldman said its bias would now be more towards owning put spreads on dollar/rupee, which is a bet that the rupee will strengthen.

Bankers said that the RBI’s aggressive action this week reflected an attempt to reset sentiment in the foreign exchange market after weeks of one-way positioning against the rupee.

By stepping in early — before the spot market opened — the RBI is signalling that it was willing to act decisively to shape expectations rather than simply defend a particular level, they said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee logs best week in four months after central bank flexes FX muscle

Floods likely to hit Pakistan’s growth outlook, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Islamabad seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with Beijing’s support

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,000 points

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports

Read more stories