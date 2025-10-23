BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-23

Yango Ride introduces new option for partner drivers

Published October 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has introduced an all-new option for its partner drivers called Flex.

The Flex option is designed especially for individuals who want to work part-time on the Yango Pro app, allowing them to choose their trips, view fares and destinations before accepting a ride, and earn an additional income with full flexibility.

The feature is ideal for individuals with variable schedules who want to make productive use of their free time and earn a side income, such as daily office goers, retired people, freelancers, or students. Flex Mode gives partner drivers full control over their workday, offering flexibility of active hours, visibility on trip details, and freedom to choose those that fit the most without any penalties.

As Pakistan’s app-based economy continues to grow, thousands of drivers are turning to digital mobility platforms to earn a sustainable income. In this context, Flex Mode in the Yango Pro app provides a smarter, more transparent earning opportunity for those seeking independence and control.

“Flex Mode is a reflection of our promise to empower the societies we operate in,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “Not everyone chooses this as a full-time opportunity, yet many people are looking for flexible, short-hour opportunities to earn an extra income. Flex Mode gives them just that: a simple, transparent, and reliable way to work on their terms without having a single worry of the world."

Flex Mode joins other earning options within the Yango Pro ecosystem, including Max mode, which is specifically designed for full-time drivers seeking consistent earnings and bonuses. Together, these modes give Yango’s driver community greater freedom to decide how they want to work, helping them balance personal and professional priorities.

Through this new feature, Yango continues to build a sustainable driver ecosystem, one that rewards honesty, independence, and flexibility, while contributing to Pakistan’s growing digital mobility sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

