PM praises information secretary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell on Wednesday to Ambreen Jan, the retiring Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, recognising her extraordinary three-decade career in public service that reshaped the country’s media and communications landscape.

Jan, an officer of the Information Group of the Central Superior Service (CSS), was honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her outstanding contributions as she concluded her career after decades of leading some of the country’s most pivotal media and diplomatic strategies.

Beginning her civil service career in 1990, Jan swiftly rose through the ranks to become a key figure in the development of Pakistan’s media policy.

Her most recent role as federal secretary of information and broadcasting placed her at the forefront of managing the country’s narrative during a period of intense global scrutiny and internal political turbulence.

The prime minister lauded Jan’s “unmatched” vision and unwavering commitment to advancing Pakistan’s global standing. “Her leadership has been crucial in reinforcing Pakistan’s narrative at a time when the world was watching closely. Her contributions to the country’s international image have been invaluable,” Sharif said, emphasising her significant diplomatic and media influence.

Jan’s distinguished career trajectory includes roles as press counsellor at Pakistan’s high commission in Dhaka, deputy director general at the Press Information Department, and director general of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the national broadcast media landscape.

An alumna of Kinnaird College and Government College Lahore, Jan’s intellectual acumen also extended to national security, as she completed the National Security Course at the National Defence University in 2020. Her passion for global communication led her to study French at L’Alliance Française in 2007-2008.

