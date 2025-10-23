BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

PM praises information secretary

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell on Wednesday to Ambreen Jan, the retiring Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, recognising her extraordinary three-decade career in public service that reshaped the country’s media and communications landscape.

Jan, an officer of the Information Group of the Central Superior Service (CSS), was honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her outstanding contributions as she concluded her career after decades of leading some of the country’s most pivotal media and diplomatic strategies.

Beginning her civil service career in 1990, Jan swiftly rose through the ranks to become a key figure in the development of Pakistan’s media policy.

Her most recent role as federal secretary of information and broadcasting placed her at the forefront of managing the country’s narrative during a period of intense global scrutiny and internal political turbulence.

The prime minister lauded Jan’s “unmatched” vision and unwavering commitment to advancing Pakistan’s global standing. “Her leadership has been crucial in reinforcing Pakistan’s narrative at a time when the world was watching closely. Her contributions to the country’s international image have been invaluable,” Sharif said, emphasising her significant diplomatic and media influence.

Jan’s distinguished career trajectory includes roles as press counsellor at Pakistan’s high commission in Dhaka, deputy director general at the Press Information Department, and director general of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the national broadcast media landscape.

An alumna of Kinnaird College and Government College Lahore, Jan’s intellectual acumen also extended to national security, as she completed the National Security Course at the National Defence University in 2020. Her passion for global communication led her to study French at L’Alliance Française in 2007-2008.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM praises information secretary

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories