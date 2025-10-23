Sharjeel says Sindh govt committed to addressing business community’s concerns

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the country’s economy runs because of industrialists, and the government is committed to resolving their issues. He added that both the federal and provincial governments are moving in the right direction.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the PPP-led Sindh government has made remarkable progress in every sector. Memon said that last year, due to IMF restrictions, farmers could not be given support prices. However, on the PPP’s demand, the federal government fixed the wheat support price. He noted that when farmers receive fair prices, they are encouraged to cultivate more.

He reminded the audience that Pakistan exported wheat for the first time during President Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure. The senior minister shared that during his visit to China, President Zardari met leading industrialists and assured them that the government would provide free land to anyone establishing an industry — a key direction of the country’s investment policy. He added that the Khairpur Economic Zone has received an international award, proving the global recognition of Sindh government projects.

Speaking about the health sector, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has achieved several milestones in public service. The advanced CyberKnife treatment for cancer, which costs millions of rupees abroad, is being provided completely free of charge in Karachi.

He said that the NICVD has set world records in cardiac surgery. Recalling a personal experience, he said that once, when he felt chest pain at 4 a.m., he went to the NICVD, where, despite being a senior minister, he had to wait for his turn — proof that everyone receives the same standard of care. He said that the Sindh government has set up NICVD container units in various areas to provide immediate and free treatment to heart patients. Similarly, free kidney and lung treatment facilities are available in Gambat.

He added that if the Sindh government’s work in the health sector is compared with that of any other province, the difference is clear.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues related to industrial development in Sindh, improvement of the business environment, infrastructure challenges, transport facilities, and the problems faced by industrial zones, he said that the Dhabeji Economic Zone had not received the attention it deserved earlier, even though it is located by the sea and has drawn strong interest from Chinese investors as part of CPEC.

He said there were some issues with the BRT Red Line project, but the Sindh government addressed all objections through the grievance board. After the resolution, the government paid an additional Rs2 billion, and progress on the project is now underway. He said that a 21-kilometer Yellow Line BRT track will be built, and KATI representatives will be formally included in the process to ensure transparency and consultation.

