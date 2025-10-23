BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
GoFund UK to hold free eye camp from 24th

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

FAISALABAD: The Gojra Ophthalmology Fund (GoFund UK) will hold its annual three-day Free Eye Camp on 24th, 25th, and 26th October 2025 at Noorwala Dargah, Narwala Bangla, Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Zulfiqar Sandhu Welfare Society. The initiative aims to provide free eye-care services to underprivileged and deserving individuals.

The first day (24th October) will be reserved for OPD consultations and eye examinations, while the following two days (25th and 26th October) will be dedicated to eye surgeries and post-operative care. Patients will receive free diagnosis, medicines, laboratory tests, prescription glasses, surgeries, and meals, delivered through modern ophthalmic equipment to ensure the highest standards of care.

The camp is being held in the cherished memory of the late Dr Aamir Ali Majid (UK) — a PhD in Law, distinguished judge, lawyer, and renowned philanthropist, and a proud recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Pakistan) — whose lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes continues to inspire this mission of service that began in the UK and now benefits communities across Pakistan.

