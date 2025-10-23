GoFund UK to hold free eye camp from 24th

FAISALABAD: The Gojra Ophthalmology Fund (GoFund UK) will hold its annual three-day Free Eye Camp on 24th, 25th, and 26th October 2025 at Noorwala Dargah, Narwala Bangla, Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Zulfiqar Sandhu Welfare Society. The initiative aims to provide free eye-care services to underprivileged and deserving individuals.

The first day (24th October) will be reserved for OPD consultations and eye examinations, while the following two days (25th and 26th October) will be dedicated to eye surgeries and post-operative care. Patients will receive free diagnosis, medicines, laboratory tests, prescription glasses, surgeries, and meals, delivered through modern ophthalmic equipment to ensure the highest standards of care.

The camp is being held in the cherished memory of the late Dr Aamir Ali Majid (UK) — a PhD in Law, distinguished judge, lawyer, and renowned philanthropist, and a proud recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Pakistan) — whose lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes continues to inspire this mission of service that began in the UK and now benefits communities across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025