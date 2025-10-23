Markets Print 2025-10-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 22, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 166,553.28
High: 168,163.22
Low: 166,230.90
Net Change: 793.55
Volume (000): 727,756
Value (000): 39,735,386
Makt Cap (000) 4,940,297,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,233.06
NET CH (-) 120.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,119.08
NET CH (-) 42.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 51,608.24
NET CH (-) 450.71
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,288.14
NET CH (-) 339.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,409.84
NET CH (+) 77.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,045.18
NET CH (+) 7.44
------------------------------------
As on: 22-October-2025
====================================
