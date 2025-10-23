KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 22, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 166,553.28 High: 168,163.22 Low: 166,230.90 Net Change: 793.55 Volume (000): 727,756 Value (000): 39,735,386 Makt Cap (000) 4,940,297,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,233.06 NET CH (-) 120.20 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,119.08 NET CH (-) 42.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 51,608.24 NET CH (-) 450.71 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,288.14 NET CH (-) 339.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,409.84 NET CH (+) 77.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,045.18 NET CH (+) 7.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-October-2025 ====================================

