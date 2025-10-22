BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Sri Lankan shares flat as IT gains offset drop in materials

  • CSE All Share index were up 0.03%, at 22,791.07
Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 05:26pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Wednesday, as gains in IT were offset by losses in materials stocks.

The CSE All Share index were up 0.03%, at 22,791.07.

Swadeshi Industrial Works was among the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 25%, while CIC Holdings was top percentage loser, falling 79.7%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 217.1 million shares from 309.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares rise for third straight session

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.62 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.9 million) from 7.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 454.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.4 billion rupees, the data showed.

