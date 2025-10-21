BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Sri Lankan shares rise for third straight session

  • CSE All-Share index .CSE settled 0.66% higher at 22,783.62
Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 04:09pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, led by utilities and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index .CSE settled 0.66% higher at 22,783.62.

The island nation’s consumer prices rose 2.1% year-on-year in September, up from a 1.5% increase in August, the statistics department said on Tuesday.

Harischandra Mills, Lake House Printers and Publishers and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top percentage gainers on the index, gaining 25% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 309.2 million shares from 282.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.42 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.5 million) from 11.3 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.2 billion rupees, the data showed.

