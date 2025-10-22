Bangladesh tenders again to buy 50,000 tons of rice, traders say

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is November 6.

Bangladesh has also issued a separate tender seeking 50,000 tons of rice with price offers to be submitted on November 3.

Bangladesh’s government has issued a series of rice import purchase tenders in past months to improve supplies.

Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh have surged 15% over the past year despite a good harvest, leaving consumers struggling.

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tons rice, traders say

The two tenders both seek price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, which involve ship unloading costs for the seller, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.