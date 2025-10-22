BML 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.89%)
DCL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 240.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.13%)
FCCL 58.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.84%)
FFL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.04%)
GCIL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.03%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.92%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.23 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.84%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.92 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (4.37%)
PREMA 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.77 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.86%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.85%)
TPLP 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.35%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2025 01:52pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan plans to re-enter the international capital markets with a Eurobond issuance under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) program in 2026.

The minister announced during a meeting with a delegation of German investors and businessmen led by German Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Ina Lepel, read a statement.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb discussed Pakistan’s re-entry into international capital markets, including plans to issue the inaugural Panda Bond in China’s capital market and to return to the Eurobond market under the GMTN program in 2026.

Last month, Pakistan successfully repaid its $500 million Eurobond, which matured on September 30, 2025. Issued in 2015 to global investors with a 10-year tenor, the bond matured on September 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the finance minister outlined the government’s progress in restoring fiscal and external stability.

Welcoming the delegation, the finance minister appreciated the role of the Pakistan-based AHK German Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in bringing together both established and new German investors to explore Pakistan’s evolving business landscape.

He invited the German business community to explore the growing opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors, especially technology, energy, and manufacturing.

He underscored that Pakistan’s economic progress has been externally validated by three major credit rating agencies, including Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s, all of which have upgraded the country’s outlook in recent months. The IMF’s staff-level agreement announced last week, following a comprehensive review mission, further reflects international confidence in Pakistan’s policy direction, he maintained.

On the energy sector, Aurangzeb mentioned that 34 state-owned enterprises have been handed over to the Privatization Commission, with significant progress already achieved. The privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is progressing, with four large international conglomerates currently undertaking due diligence, he informed.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, coupled with positive geopolitical developments and renewed engagement with key partners, including Europe, China, the United States, and Gulf countries, are creating a favourable environment for foreign direct investment and business-to-business partnerships.

Pakistan Economy Germany Moody's Fitch Eurobond Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan and Germany German ambassador IMF and Pakistan Panda Bonds GMTN IMF growth data

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises over 2% on supply risks, US-China trade hopes

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Read more stories