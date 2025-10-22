Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan plans to re-enter the international capital markets with a Eurobond issuance under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) program in 2026.

The minister announced during a meeting with a delegation of German investors and businessmen led by German Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Ina Lepel, read a statement.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb discussed Pakistan’s re-entry into international capital markets, including plans to issue the inaugural Panda Bond in China’s capital market and to return to the Eurobond market under the GMTN program in 2026.

Last month, Pakistan successfully repaid its $500 million Eurobond, which matured on September 30, 2025. Issued in 2015 to global investors with a 10-year tenor, the bond matured on September 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the finance minister outlined the government’s progress in restoring fiscal and external stability.

Welcoming the delegation, the finance minister appreciated the role of the Pakistan-based AHK German Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in bringing together both established and new German investors to explore Pakistan’s evolving business landscape.

He invited the German business community to explore the growing opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors, especially technology, energy, and manufacturing.

He underscored that Pakistan’s economic progress has been externally validated by three major credit rating agencies, including Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s, all of which have upgraded the country’s outlook in recent months. The IMF’s staff-level agreement announced last week, following a comprehensive review mission, further reflects international confidence in Pakistan’s policy direction, he maintained.

On the energy sector, Aurangzeb mentioned that 34 state-owned enterprises have been handed over to the Privatization Commission, with significant progress already achieved. The privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is progressing, with four large international conglomerates currently undertaking due diligence, he informed.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, coupled with positive geopolitical developments and renewed engagement with key partners, including Europe, China, the United States, and Gulf countries, are creating a favourable environment for foreign direct investment and business-to-business partnerships.