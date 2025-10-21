Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday in the local market at Rs444,900.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at the same rate of Rs381,430 after it lost Rs1,200.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs444,900 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold remained at $4,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola was also sold for Rs5,261.

Whereas, International gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a fresh high in the previous session on hopes of further interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,340.29 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.1% to $4,356.40 per ounce.