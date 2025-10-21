BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.97%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.63%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 240.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.2%)
FCCL 57.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FFL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.97%)
GCIL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
HUBC 220.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.58%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (1.5%)
PAEL 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PIBTL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
POWER 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.14%)
PPL 189.06 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.94%)
PREMA 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
SNGP 130.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.81%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,531 Increased By 49.2 (0.28%)
BR30 56,153 Increased By 86.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 167,336 Increased By 1093.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,188 Increased By 301.2 (0.59%)
Markets

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 Oct, 2025 12:34pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday in the local market at Rs444,900.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at the same rate of Rs381,430 after it lost Rs1,200.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs444,900 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold remained at $4,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola was also sold for Rs5,261.

Whereas, International gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a fresh high in the previous session on hopes of further interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,340.29 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.1% to $4,356.40 per ounce.

