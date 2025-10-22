BML 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
BOP 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
CNERGY 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.53%)
DCL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.36%)
DGKC 241.55 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.65%)
FCCL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
FFL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
GCIL 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.49%)
HUBC 220.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.36%)
KEL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
MLCF 102.16 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
NBP 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.55%)
PAEL 57.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
PIAHCLA 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
POWER 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.24%)
PPL 197.08 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (4.45%)
PREMA 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
PRL 37.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
PTC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.88%)
SNGP 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.26%)
SSGC 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.89%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TREET 32.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (6.42%)
TRG 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
BR100 17,602 Increased By 68 (0.39%)
BR30 56,809 Increased By 709.5 (1.26%)
KSE100 168,055 Increased By 708.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 51,427 Increased By 233.9 (0.46%)
Qatar and US urge EU to reconsider sustainability rules for LNG trade

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:47am

Qatar and the US have sent a letter to the heads of state of the European Union expressing deep concern over the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and its unintended consequences for the competitiveness of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, according to a statement from QatarEnergy on Wednesday.

Last week, Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, told Reuters that Qatar will not be able to do business in the EU, including supplying Europe with LNG to plug its energy gap, if further changes are not made to its corporate sustainability rules.

LNG European Union Qatar liquefied natural gas

