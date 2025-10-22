Qatar and US urge EU to reconsider sustainability rules for LNG trade

Qatar and the US have sent a letter to the heads of state of the European Union expressing deep concern over the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and its unintended consequences for the competitiveness of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, according to a statement from QatarEnergy on Wednesday.

Last week, Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, told Reuters that Qatar will not be able to do business in the EU, including supplying Europe with LNG to plug its energy gap, if further changes are not made to its corporate sustainability rules.