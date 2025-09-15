China takes fourth cargo from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

A fourth tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project discharged its cargo at a Chinese port on September 14, four days after a third LNG vessel departed, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

The sanctioned Russian tanker Buran arrived at the Beihai LNG Terminal in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi on September 12, carrying more than 166,000 cubic meters of LNG loaded at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on August 22, LSEG data showed.

China has received over 552,000 cubic meters of LNG from the first four cargoes of the sanctioned Russian project since late August.

A fifth cargo, the US-sanctioned vessel Iris, is underway and carrying more than 166,000 cubic meters of LNG loaded at Gydan on June 28, according to LSEG’s ship-tracking data.

Arctic LNG 2, 60% owned by Russia’s Novatek, was set to become one of the country’s largest LNG plants, with a target output of 19.8 million metric tons per year, but Western sanctions have clouded its prospects.