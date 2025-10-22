Stocks extend gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its winning streak for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index advanced by 1,103.93 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 167,346.83 points, compared with 166,242.90 points a day earlier. The market traded in positive territory for most of the session, reaching an intraday high of 168,414.14 points and a low of 166,923.59 points.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 closed at 17,534.19, reflecting an increase of 70.09 points or 0.40 percent compared with the previous session, with a total volume of 1,627.18 million shares. Likewise, BRIndex30 gained 176.26 points or 0.32 percent to close at 56,099.05, with 1,380.31 million shares changing hands, showing persistent investor interest in actively traded counters.

According to Topline Securities, the KSE-100 Index wrapped up the session on a strong footing as the market sustained its upward momentum after the ceasefire announcement, which strengthened investor confidence over prospects of regional stability. The bullish sentiment was driven mainly by exceptional performances in BAHL, FFC, MCB, OGDC, and PPL, which collectively added 830 points to the benchmark index.

However, mild profit-taking in ENGROH, KEL, and UBL trimmed the gains by 161 points.

Overall market capitalization expanded to Rs19.27 trillion, up from Rs19.20 trillion recorded on Monday, indicating steady value appreciation across the board. The ready market posted a turnover of 1.82 billion shares valued at Rs56.82 billion, compared with 1.47 billion shares worth Rs51.87 billion a day earlier.

Out of 486 active companies, 216 closed higher, 229 declined, and 41 remained unchanged, showing mixed but broadly positive market sentiment.

Trading activity remained concentrated in the energy, telecom, and banking sectors. K-Electric Ltd. dominated volumes with 547.33 million shares, closing lower at Rs6.51. WorldCall Telecom Ltd. followed with 260.92 million shares, ending at Rs2.05, while Bank of Punjab (BOP) recorded 128.92 million shares, closing slightly lower at Rs39.73.

Among top performers, PIA Holding Company Ltd. ‘B’ gained Rs350.35 to close at Rs24,660.45, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. rose by Rs266.00 to settle at Rs29,900.00. On the losing side, Supernet Technologies Ltd. dropped Rs83.20 to close at Rs1,713.03, while Gillette Pakistan Ltd. declined Rs32.81 to end at Rs530.18.

In sectoral performance, the BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,353.26, gaining 154.68 points or 0.61 percent, with a total turnover of 5.92 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 13,161.44, recording a slight decline of 22.2 points or 0.17 percent, on a turnover of 69.06 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index rose 464.1 points or 0.9 percent to close at 52,058.95, with 225.25 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index dropped 309.01 points or 1.07 percent, closing at 28,628.12, on 555.99 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index advanced 137.38 points or 0.97 percent to 14,332.69, with 60.62 million shares, while the BR Technology and Communication Index gained 37.37 points or 0.93 percent to close at 4,037.74, with a robust turnover of 462.04 million shares.

Analysts noted that ceasefire-driven optimism and stable macroeconomic signals helped the market maintain its upward momentum, with the benchmark consolidating firmly above the 167,000-point mark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025