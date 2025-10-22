BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued its decision on the motions for leave for review filed by various parties concerning K-Electric’s Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) determinations for the control period of FY’24 - FY’30, a statement issued by KE said on Tuesday.

The decision covers several key areas, including the MYT determination for KE’s Generation Power Plants, the MYT determination for KE’s Transmission, Distribution (network), and Supply businesses for FY 2024 to FY 2030, the Transmission and Distribution Investment Plan and Losses Assessment for FY 2024 to FY 2030, and the Write-off claims of KE for MYT 2017–2023.

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

With respect to the write-off claims, Nepra has upheld its earlier decision. However, for the other matters, Nepra has significantly altered its prior determinations in a manner that, according to KE, is not sustainable for the company and will have far-reaching consequences for its stakeholders, including consumers.

As a result of these changes, the average tariff previously announced by Nepra at PKR 39.97/KWh on May 27, 2025, has now been reduced to PKR 32.37/KWh.

KE is currently reviewing Nepra’s decisions in detail and will exercise all available remedies as permitted under the applicable laws and regulatory framework.

