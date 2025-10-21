BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.97%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.63%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 240.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.2%)
FCCL 57.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FFL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.97%)
GCIL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
HUBC 220.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.58%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (1.5%)
PAEL 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PIBTL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
POWER 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.14%)
PPL 189.06 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.94%)
PREMA 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
SNGP 130.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.81%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,531 Increased By 49.2 (0.28%)
BR30 56,153 Increased By 86.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 167,336 Increased By 1093.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,188 Increased By 301.2 (0.59%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance KEL (K-Electric Limited) 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.58%

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

BR Web Desk Published 21 Oct, 2025 10:13am

K-Electric Limited (KE), the sole power utility of Karachi, faces a potential hit to its revenues after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) slashed its average tariff to Rs32.37/kWh, replacing the earlier determination of Rs39.97/kWh announced on May 27, 2025.

In its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the listed company said that NEPRA’s decision, “would not be sustainable for KE and would also have significant consequences for its stakeholders, including its consumers”.

“The company is currently reviewing the decisions in detail and will exercise available remedies as permitted under the applicable laws and regulatory framework,” it added.

The development follows NEPRA’s review of the federal government’s petition against its earlier determination, which resulted in the reduction of KE’s multi-year base tariff for the FY2024–FY2030 period.

According to the new determinations, Nepra has upheld its previous decision on KE’s write-off claims amounting to Rs50 billion, stating that the Authority “finds no reason to modify or alter the impugned decision.”

However, the regulator has made amendments in certain aspects of its earlier determinations related to transmission, generation, and supply tariffs.

The review motions were filed by the Power Division, Tanveer Barry, Arif Bilwani, Syed Hafeez Uddin (MNA) and Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi.

K ELECTRIC nepra PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies NEPRA rulings

Comments

200 characters

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in intra-day trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to launch IT program today to boost digital economy

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil prices drop for second day as oversupply concerns at forefront

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Read more stories