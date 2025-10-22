BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Probe into maladministration charges: FBR reluctant to file comments before FTO

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is reluctant to file any comments before the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in ongoing investigations concerning serious allegations of maladministration to indefinitely delay the refund verification process.

As per record in a rare instance of what is being described as maladministration of justice by the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Islamabad, no response or comments have been submitted by the FBR despite written notices issued by the FTO. The deliberate disregard of the FTO’s proceedings is being viewed as the worst kind of contempt and a blatant violation of the statutory accountability mechanism established under the law.

Tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt who is representing the case stated that this conduct reflects a complete breakdown of administrative discipline within the FBR. He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate notice of the matter.

This practice not only undermines merit and service rules but has also resulted in poor administrative judgment and superficial policy making.

The tax department is responsible for latest episodes of mismanagement, and inefficiency in case of inordinate delay in issuing the tax return forms for TY-2025, violating legal timelines and severely disrupting compliance processes. Even the manual tax return form has not been issued yet. The playful circus with wealth statement form and timely intervention by FTO is a rare instance of inefficiency, incompetency and maladministration of justice but nobody is ready to accept the naked truth, Waheed Butt added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Maladministration FTO Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Probe into maladministration charges: FBR reluctant to file comments before FTO

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories