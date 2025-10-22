ChildLife Foundation wins ‘Best Place to Work for Women in Pakistan Award’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting have named ChildLife Foundation the Best Place to Work for Women in Pakistan — 2025.

The recognition reflects the Foundation’s commitment to gender-inclusive policies, safe workplaces, and career development for women. Part of the nationwide Best Place To Work study, the award recognizes workplace processes and policies that boost employee engagement and promote gender-inclusive practices, and it acknowledges ChildLife’s sustained commitment in this area.

