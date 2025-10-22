BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
‘30 MGD treatment project to provide drinking water to people’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Engineering Bilal Yasin stated that the 30 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) water treatment plant project, managed by WASA Faisalabad, is underway to fulfil Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of providing clean drinking water to the public.

Upon its completion, the project will supply clean drinking water to over 600,000 residents.

He made these remarks during a visit to the French Project Phase-II site on Makuana Jaranwala Road. He was accompanied by Director General WASA Punjab Tayyab Farid, Managing Director WASA Faisalabad Sohail Qadir Cheema, Managing Director WASA Lahore Ghufran Ahmed, Project Director French Project Phase-II Saqib Raza, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Shah, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Rungzeb Goraya, and other officials.

MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema gave detailed briefing on the project to the Provincial Minister, while Project Director Saqib Raza updated him on the construction progress.

Punjab Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s priority is the provision of clean drinking water to the masses, for which a comprehensive plan is being executed.

He highlighted that the Rs 22 billion Surface Water Treatment Plant Project, a collaborative effort between WASA Faisalabad, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Punjab government, which would add 30 MGD to WASA Faisalabad’s system.

