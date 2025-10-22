BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
CM opens Punjab’s first mobile police station, licensing unit project

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated Punjab’s first Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit.

This innovative project is designed to provide essential policing and licensing services directly to public, particularly in remote areas. The mobile units will offer a wide range of services including FIR registration, issuance and renewal of learner, regular and international driving licenses along with women-specific licensing services. Additionally, the units will extend support to girls’ education centers and working women, ensuring improved access to essential services.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the project, inspected the mobile police station and handed over its keys to relevant officers. She interacted with the deputed staff, inquired about their operational working and directed them to maintain a compassionate and public-friendly attitude while dealing with the citizens. She was given a detailed briefing in which it was revealed that a total of 33 mobile police stations and licensing units would be deployed across various districts of Punjab to enhance outreach and service delivery.

The authorities concerned also apprised Chief Minister Punjab about the introduction of seven “Pink” Mobile Police Stations, specifically designed for women and staffed by female police personnel to ensure a comfortable and secure environment for them.

They further briefed that Punjab government would issue a scheduled itinerary for the movement of these mobile units, allowing general public to be informed in advance about their arrival in specific areas. She emphasized on the importance of public trust and service accessibility, adding that this project would mark a major step toward modern, inclusive and responsive policing in Punjab.

