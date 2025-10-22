Achakzai nominated as leader of opposition in NA

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday formally nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition.

PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar and former speaker Asad Qaiser submitted the application to the office of the Secretary of the National Assembly.

The application has the signatures of 74 opposition members of the National Assembly, who unanimously expressed confidence in Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

According to sources, three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members could not sign the application as they were abroad.

Earlier, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position of the opposition leader.

It should be noted that the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, was removed from his post as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified him following his conviction in cases related to the May 9 riots. The National Assembly Secretariat had issued a notification regarding the vacancy of the position of opposition leader.

Following this move, Mahmood Khan Achakzai will officially assume the role of the opposition leader in the National Assembly and play a key role in formulating a joint strategy against the government.

With the submission of the request, the formal process of his appointment has been completed, and Achakzai will now begin performing his duties as the opposition’s representative in the Lower House of the Parliament.

After submitting the name of Mahmood Khan Achakzai as opposition leader in the National Assembly Secretariat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and members of the National Assembly, former Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Prince Nawaz Khan Alai, and Shahram Tarakai held a joint press conference in Islamabad, announcing that the party has formally submitted a request for the appointment of Mehmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Asad Qaiser said that the position of the Opposition Leader had been vacant following the disqualification of Umar Ayub Khan, and PTI has now officially nominated Mehmood Khan Achakzai for the slot. He expressed hope that upon his return to the country, the Speaker would issue the notification without delay.

“Mehmood Khan Achakzai is a senior and respected politician. We expect that no undemocratic means will be used in this process. The opposition leader’s seat should not remain vacant,” Qaiser stated.

Commenting on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, he said that both countries must exercise patience and perseverance to improve bilateral ties. “Trade routes between the two countries should be reopened and regional trade expanded to Central Asian states. PTI has always maintained that Afghanistan is a brotherly country, and we wish to strengthen relations further,” he said.

Criticizing the federal government, Qaiser said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had been provided with “non-functional” vehicles. “Even a federal minister acknowledged this issue, but I do not wish to name him,” he added. He further said that under the NFC Award, the province was entitled to three percent of the national divisible pool, but not a single rupee had yet been released.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar said that the nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai had been submitted with the signatures of 74 members of the National Assembly. “Achakzai’s name carries significance for the survival and stability of democracy. The decision reflects the consensus of our leadership, and all members have endorsed it,” he said.

Dogar added that Mehmood Khan Achakzai was also PTI’s candidate for the presidency, enjoying the party’s full support.

In conclusion, Asad Qaiser said that consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) were under way. “The Chief Whip has been tasked with contacting JUI leadership to ensure greater coordination among opposition parties for the promotion of democratic values.”

