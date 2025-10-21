BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Europe, Ukraine prepare 12-point proposal to end Russia’s war, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 09:32pm

European nations are working with Ukraine on a 12-point proposal to end Russia’s war along current battle lines, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

A peace board chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump would oversee the implementation of the proposed plan, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

European leaders called on Washington on Tuesday to hold firm in demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, with present battle lines to serve as the basis for any future talks. The Russian government has long demanded that Ukraine agree to cede more territory before any ceasefire.

Under the proposal, Ukraine would receive security guarantees, funds to repair war damage and a pathway to rapidly join the European Union, the Bloomberg report said, adding that once Russia follows Ukraine in agreeing to a ceasefire and both sides commit to halting territorial advances, the proposals envisage the return of all deported children to Ukraine and the exchanges of prisoners.

European leaders issue statement backing Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire position

Both sides would enter into negotiations on the governance of occupied territories, though neither Europe nor Ukraine will legally recognise any occupied land as Russian, the report added, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Bloomberg report.

